Jeanne Butler

Jeanne Marcella Butler, 79, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Fort Smith, the daughter of the late Archie and Nellie Holloman. Upon the death of her mother, Jeanne was 10 years old and went to live with her special aunt and uncle, Clara and Elmer Doyle. She was a retired employee of Whirlpool.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin McDonald; her second husband, Jack Butler; a son, Steve McDonald; two brothers, Albert and Bob Holloman; and a sister, Magolee Fee.

Survivors include a son, Bruce of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Linda of Greenwood; four grandchildren; Bryson and Brylea Butler and Haylee and Taylor McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral service was held at Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.



