1/
Jeanne Butler
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Butler
Jeanne Marcella Butler, 79, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Fort Smith, the daughter of the late Archie and Nellie Holloman. Upon the death of her mother, Jeanne was 10 years old and went to live with her special aunt and uncle, Clara and Elmer Doyle. She was a retired employee of Whirlpool.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin McDonald; her second husband, Jack Butler; a son, Steve McDonald; two brothers, Albert and Bob Holloman; and a sister, Magolee Fee.
Survivors include a son, Bruce of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Linda of Greenwood; four grandchildren; Bryson and Brylea Butler and Haylee and Taylor McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral service was held at Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved