Jeanne Evans
Jeanne Doris Evans, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Barling. She was born May 19, 1948, in Bogalusa, La., to Howell Evans and Doris Hurley Evans. She graduated from St. Anne's High School in Fort Smith and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, then earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Emory University in Atlanta. She worked as a registered nurse at Sparks Hospital Emergency Room for over 10 years.
Jeanne was the happiest in the outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time on her property at Frog Bayou in Rudy. She will be remembered by many from Creekmore Park, where she visited with her friends and enjoyed the squirrels
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Howell and Doris Evans.
She is survived by her two sisters, Linda Evans Schmidt of Fort Smith and Eileen Evans Kiesling of Delft, The Netherlands; a niece, Ellen Schmidt Franklin; a nephew, Howell Schmidt; three great-nieces; two aunts; and numerous cousins. Jeanne also leaves behind many faithful friends.
Memorial service and visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel followed by visitation. A private inurnment will be held at Immaculate Conception Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be sent to The Nature Conservancy, 601 N. University Ave., Little Rock, AR 72205; or the .
The family of Jeanne Evans wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Ashton Place, Mercy Hospice and Jeanne's good friends for their care and concern.
Published in Times Record from May 1 to May 2, 2019