Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Jeanne Ruth LeClercq, 93, of Alma passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a retired district manager for Avon, a homemaker and a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren and St. Vincent De Paul in Rogers. She was born May 15, 1925, in Chicago to the late Charles and Ruth (Olenhausen) Pittman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. LeClercq; and two sons, John LeClercq and Chuck LeClercq.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church with interment at St. Vincent Cemetery in Rogers. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include one daughter, Renee Blondin and husband Scott of Villa Park, Ill.; sons, Bill LeClercq and wife Mary Jo of Villa Park and David LeClercq and wife Robin of Alma; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Quinton LeClercq, Bandon Patrick, Matthew Blondin, Jacob Blondin, Daniel LeClercq and Scott Blondin.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019
