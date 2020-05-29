Jeanne Robertson
Jeanne Marie Robertson, 65, of Pocola passed away May 19, 2020, in Pocola. She was born Feb. 4, 1955, in Oklahoma City to Martha Nell (Walker) Conley and Harold Jennings Hyde. She loved to sing and was a member of Unite Church.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Robertson; a daughter, Lisa Marie Robertson and husband Ray Jones; a son, David Robertson and wife Emma; two granddaughters, Abigail Robertson and Madeleine Robertson; a sister, Maryanne Madison and husband Darrell; a brother, Tommy Hyde and wife Joyce; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service was held Saturday, May 23 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with burial at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro.
Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.