Jeff Brasher
Jeffrey Charles Brasher, 47, of Hackett died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born June 2, 1972, in San Antonio to Charles and Wanda (Cunningham) Brasher. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1990 and studied journalism at Westark Community College and the University of Central Arkansas. He began working at the Southwest Times Record as a sports editor in January of 1993, a position that he loved and held for 23 years. In 2016, he began working at Consolidated Printing in Van Buren as a graphic designer.
Jeff formed lifelong friendships and lit up any room with his laugh. He was instrumental in healing others, always a shoulder for his friends. He was a notorious concert-goer, an avid graphic novel collector, a movie buff and a trivia aficionado. He was such a fan of super heroes that he wasn't happy unless he was one himself.
He loved his family dearly. He was an amazing father, son and brother. His two-year-old granddaughter was the absolute light of his life; even in his absence, she will grow up knowing her Papa J.
He is survived by his daughter, Corrine Brasher (Chris) of Van Buren; sons, Christian Brasher (Abbey) of Hackett and Colin Brasher of Seattle; brother, Steve Bass; sisters, Cheryl Perkins and Lori Hooten; granddaughter, Charlie Reign; nephews, Lloyd Perkins and Nicholas Bass; niece, Sarah Snell; daughter at heart, Morgan Stem; best buddy, Mary Catherine Maguire; as well as countless friends that he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; grandparents, Henry and Lois Webb; brother-in-law, William Perkins; and aunt, Amy Cunningham.
Funeral service for Jeff will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home, 137 N. Main St., Greenwood.
Viewing and visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
His untimely passing is met with such sorrow. The family longs for memories that won't be created but finds comfort in knowing that the impact he had on our lives will go on. Fly high and never let us go.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019