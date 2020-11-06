1/1
Jeff Gonzagowski Sr.
Jeff Gonzagowski Sr.
Jeff Gonzagowski Sr., 62, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at a local nursing home.
Jeff was a road guy, always moving and working jobs in transportation with his black coffee to go. People enjoyed working and riding with him when he was a bus driver for Fort Smith Transit. He enjoyed road trips in his big vans and old trucks. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, the Game Show Network, online card games and board games, reading the newspaper, animals and birds. He loved potatoes and made the best hash browns. He was a huge Packers and Razorbacks fan and attended football and baseball games around Van Buren. He was always caring and loving.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Gonzagowski; and his mother and stepfather, Nancy (Markley) and Jim Hinz.
He is survived by two sons, Jeff Gonzagowski Jr. of Van Buren and Steven Gonzagowski of Greenwood; four sisters, Laurie Coplien of Madison, Wis., Chris "Fish" Gonzagowski of Lyndon Station, Wis., Linda Thomas of Oxford, Wis., and Melissa Deke of Baraboo, Wis.; three brothers, Mark Gonzagowski of Van Buren, Sam Gonzagowski of Hackett and Richard Gonzagowski of Wisconsin Dells; his stepmother, Flo Gonzagowski of Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Kylie, Zoë, Maizey, Sawyer and Maxwell Gonzagowski.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
