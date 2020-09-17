1/
Jeff Hodge, 49, of Sallisaw died Sept. 16, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Jasmine Hicks; his mother and stepfather, Elizabeth and Roy Kibbe; her stepfather, Gerald Corbit; two sisters, Crystal Davis and Tammy Webb; and a stepbrother, Mike Kibbe.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

