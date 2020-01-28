Home

Edwards Funeral Home
Jeff Nordin Obituary
Jeff Nordin
Jeff Nordin, 60, of Cave Springs, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, from cancer. He was employed by Craig Box Co. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Beth of Cave Springs; a daughter, Lexi Nordin of Cave Springs; a son, Zach Nordin of Denver; his parents, Margaret and Don Nordin of Fort Smith; a sister, Lisa Wolfe and husband Michael of Fort Smith; and two brothers, Kevin Nordin and wife Grace Ann of Bryant and Brent Nordin of Barling.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home chapel.
Cremation and services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020
