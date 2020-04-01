Home

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Gill Cemetery Pavillion
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Jeff Wooden


1932 - 2020
Jeff Wooden
The Rev. Jeff D. Wooden Jr., 88, changed his earthly address to his heavenly address on March 29, 2020. As he would say, "This world is not my home, I'm just passing through." He served his Lord pastoring many churches and counseling his flock. Besides serving his Lord, he also served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Boxer.
While passing through, he leaves behind four brothers, Johnny Wooden and wife Mary, Myrl Wooden and wife Velma, Billy Wooden and wife Sue and Quitman Wooden; and four children, J.W. Wooden and wife Lori of Van Buren, Roger Wooden of Fort Smith, Paula Shook of Fayetteville and Nancy England of Alma. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a huge circle of family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Washington Regional Medical Center and the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville for all the care and love.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Gill Cemetery Pavillion in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020
