Jeff Yancy
Jeffrey Haney Yancey, 44, was born Dec. 30, 1975, in Fort Smith to Paul and Janis Haney Yancey. He passed away Feb. 13, 2020, in Greenwood. He was a 1994 graduate of Greenwood High School and received his bachelor's degree in business from Arkansas State University. He was baptized as a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and became a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood in fifth grade.
His greatest passion in life was music. He began piano lessons in first grade and continued through twelfth grade. He had a natural talent for playing, singing, performing and song writing. He could listen to a song, then sit down and play it. His longtime teacher, Frances Dean Nichols, remembers when "Jeff would sit and play and I would write the notes as fast as I could for him." He also enjoyed playing in talent shows, playing in church, singing and acting in youth musicals and many other opportunities to perform. He was selected most talented by his senior class and even received a music scholarship for college before deciding to pursue business. While in college, he served as a youth intern at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and used his music to relate to and minister the kids. His love for music never faded and he continued playing for himself, his family, with friends and performing, even as an adult. Jeff spent most of his career in sales and was known for his friendly personality and smile.
Since childhood, he loved Star Wars and the Kansas City Chiefs. Winning the Super Bowl this year was one of the happiest days of his life and it was spent with his family. Even as great as his love was for music and the Chiefs, nothing compared to the love he had for his two daughters, Madi and Bre.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emmett and Ruth Haney of El Dorado and Claud and Lucille Yancey of Mansfield.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Janis Yancey; his wife, Kate; two daughters, Madison and Breana; a brother, Kyle; a sister, Brenda and husband Ransom and their children Lincoln, Presley and baby Cora expected in June;, as well as his extended family of nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.
Memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at First Baptist Church Edge Building in Greenwood.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. The family will also visit with friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeff Yancey Memorial Account — a college fund for his daughters, Madison and Breana — at any Farmers Bank location using account No. 300070 or mail to Jeff Yancey Memorial, 401 Crooked Creek Road, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020