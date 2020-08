Or Copy this URL to Share

Jefferson (HOLD TIL AUG 23) Thao

Jefferson Tou Thao, 5, of Fort Smith died Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at North Logan County Fairgrounds with burial at Highland Cemetery in Ozark, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. ADH guidelines will be followed.

He is survived by his mother, Kao Yia Yang; a sister, Jennifer Thao; and his grandmother, Chia Lee.



