Jeffery Mayhew
Jeffery Dwain Mayhew was born Oct. 11, 1964, in Russellville to his parents, Dwain Lee Mayhew and Paula Janette (Burns) Mayhew. Jeffery took flight from this world Sept. 17, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith. He was 54 years, 11months and 6 days old.
He is survived by his parents, Dwain and Paula Mayhew of the home in Fort Smith; a brother, Steve Mayhew and wife Virginia of McAlester, Okla.; two nephews, Christopher Mayhew of Tulsa and Nathanael Mayhew of McAlester; as well a his aunts, uncles, many cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Georgia Burns and Jim and Pearl Mayhew.
Jeffery graduated from Northside High School in Fort Smith in 1984. Jeffery was a member of the AARC and volunteered for as many jobs as he could. He worked with the MDA in efforts to help fight muscular dystrophy. He is now reunited with his childhood friend, Brian Cartwright. He worked at Baptist Health, formerly known as Sparks. He played Santa Clause for nursing homes and daycare centers in Fort Smith, as well as private parties and other events. He loved to attend camp every summer at Camp Mitchell at Petit Jean State Park and would dress up like Elvis every talent show night. He had his own costumes and he did travel. To say Jeffery was a fan of Elvis is an understatement. Jeffery was a volunteer at Fort Chaffee Barbershop Museum, where he was an information guide and he loved it. He loved going to Branson, Mo., to hear his favorite musical families. To say that Jeffery loved music was a major understatement as well. Every morning he could be heard with his karaoke machine singing with a very loud voice — he loved to sing.
Jeffery was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where he was an usher. He loved his pastors, music directors, teachers and all of the members of First Baptist Church. Jeffery love the Lord Jesus Christ. Going to church was a normal part of his routine. On Monday of this past week, Jeffery even serenaded all who were present in his ICU room with "I Want to Stroll Over Heaven," never missing a lyric. Jeffery will never know just how much of an impact he made on people. He was friendly to everyone. As one person has said, "Jeffery never met a stranger."
The world has lost a wonderful person and even though Jeffery struggled with handicaps, he never felt sorry for himself. The world may have lost a wonderful person, but heaven has gained a beautiful angel.
Funeral service honoring the life of Jeffery Dwain Mayhew will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 20, 2019