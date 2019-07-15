Home

Jeffery McGee Obituary
Jeffery McGee
Jeffery Lewis McGee, 44, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya; two daughters, Lacie Walker of Muldrow and Amanda Chavez of Sallisaw; three sons, Daniel Harvell of Sallisaw and Alex and Austin Tovar, both of Van Buren; his mother, Alta Harp of Sallisaw; a sister, Kara Stephens of Sallisaw; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 16, 2019
