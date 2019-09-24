|
|
|
Jeffery Tedder
Jeffery Alan Tedder, 59, of Acorn died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Hot Springs.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Crossing Church with burial at Owens Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Pamela Brown; two sons, Greg and Chris Tedder; his stepfather, Gene Lance; two brothers, Bobby and Joe Tedder; a stepsister, Jeannine Higgs; a stepbrother, Tony Lance of Cabot; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 25, 2019