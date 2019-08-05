Home

Jeffrey Thomas Corder, 45, of Ozark died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville, Texas.
He is survived by three daughters, Amanda Corder of Ozark, Tabitha Walton of Altus and Brittany Quincey of Fort Smith; two sons, Tyler Corder of Fort Smith and Robbie Corder of Oklahoma; his mother, Sherry Rogers of Ozark; his father, Sammy Corder of Dallas; a brother, Ricky Corder of Seattle; his grandmother, Shirley Stubblefield of Flat, Texas; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.