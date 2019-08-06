|
|
Jeffrey Corder
Jeffrey Thomas Corder, 45, of Ozark died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Ozark. He was an air conditioning and refrigeration technician, a member of Trinity Valley Masonic Lodge in Dallas and of the Baptist faith. He was born April 1, 1974, in Kaufman, Texas, to Sammy Franklin and Sherry Summers Corder.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Vera Corder; maternal grandfather, Bill Stubblefield; maternal great-grandparents, Life and Ardis Shelton; and his stepfather, Jerry Rogers.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Sherry Corder Rogers of Ozark; his father, Sammy Corder of Dallas; maternal grandmother, Shirley Stubblefield of Flat, Texas; two sons, Tyler Thomas Corder of Fort Smith and Robbie Corder of Oklahoma; three daughters, Amanda Nicole Corder of Ozark, Tabitha Danielle Walton and husband Jordon of Altus and Brittany Dianne Quincey and husband Val of Fort Smith; a brother, Ricky Corder of Seattle; and four grandchildren, Skyler Belt, Adeline Walton, Aiden Quincey and Everly Walton.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Duncan Cemetery with Brother Coyce Couch officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Atkinson, Jason Kelly, Jordon Walton, Val Kolby Quincey, Keaton Moon and Allen Johnson.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019