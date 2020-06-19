Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family

Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family

Jeffrey Johnson

Jeffrey Franklin Johnson, 66, of Muldrow died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Muldrow.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

He is survived by a sister, Phyllis Yenerich.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store