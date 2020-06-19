Jeffrey Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Johnson
Jeffrey Franklin Johnson, 66, of Muldrow died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Muldrow.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a sister, Phyllis Yenerich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved