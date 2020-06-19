Jeffrey Johnson
Jeffrey Franklin Johnson, 66, of Muldrow died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Muldrow.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a sister, Phyllis Yenerich.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.