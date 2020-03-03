Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Marrazzo
Jeffrey Marrazzo


1958 - 2020
Jeffrey Marrazzo Obituary
Jeffrey Marrazzo
Jeffrey Marrazzo, 62, of Van Buren passed away Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Jeff enjoyed his final years of retirement from Tyson Foods, where he worked over 15 years as refrigeration supervisor. Jeff spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 1995 as petty officer first class. He prided himself in his work ethic and honored his family with his uncompromising integrity. He was a father to six but a father figure with a ready helping hand to many more. Jeff spent his final years enjoying his home in the woods with his wife, watching deer and listening to the wildlife. Fair winds and following seas.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years, Claire; three sons, Jeff II, Brian and Michael; three daughters, Hillary, Heather and Crystal; two sisters, Rosemary and Patricia; a brother, Frank; over a dozen grandchildren; as well as his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
Online condolences may be made at www.WestfieldChapel.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
