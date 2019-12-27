Home

Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Jeffrey Matten


1953 - 2019
Jeffrey Matten Obituary
Jeffrey Matten
Jeffrey Gordon Matten, 66, passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Home in Alma. He was born Nov. 26, 1953, in Fort Smith to Leanna and Willard Matten.
As a person with special needs, Jeffrey lived a long life thanks to the initial care of Conway Human Development Center, followed by over 20 years residing with the dedicated staff at Cedar Ridge Home in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a sister, Jill Lindsey and husband Morgan of Springdale; a niece, Amy Bull and husband John Scott of Fayetteville; a nephew, Evan Lindsey and wife Katharine of Manhattan, Kan.; and his stepfather, Paul Carruth of Charleston.
No services are planned. Cremation is under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Memorials may be made to Stepping Stone School/Cedar Ridge Home, P.O. Box 2389, Alma, AR 72921; or Bost Inc., P.O. Box 11495, Fort Smith, AR 72917-1495.
To sign his online guestbook, go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019
