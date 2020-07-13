Jenna Edwards

Jenna LaShea Edwards, 48, of Muldrow died July 10, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church with burial at Cottonwood Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by a son, Zachary Sharp; her mother, Sharon Edwards; her father, Steve Mitchell; and two brothers, Dustin Mitchell and J.D. Barrow.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



