Jennie Little
Jennie Sue (Burris) Little, age 69, passed away April 21, 2019, at Bradford House Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bentonville after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Little Rock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pauline Burris; and her infant sister, Eugenia Gail.
She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" of Springdale; her daughter, Emily and husband Nathan Williams of Fort Smith; son, Benjamin and wife Marsha Little of Springdale; grandchildren, Owen and Lincoln Williams of Fort Smith and Brooklyn and Brittni Little of Springdale; brother, Dale and wife Becky Burris of Russellville; stepgrandchildren, Chase, Emily and Cambell Carpenter; as well as a host of other family members.
She grew up in Russellville and graduated from high school there. During her years living in Fort Smith, she was the owner and CEO of Search Associates and The Council of Medical Recruiters. She was a member of Cross Church in Springdale.
Jennie will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and laughter. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
The family would like to thank the in-home caregivers, Springdale Senior Center, Bradford House Circle of Life Hospice caregivers for the loving care provided during her illness.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park St., Springdale, AR 72704; or Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019