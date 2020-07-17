1/1
Jennifer Atanacio
Jennifer Atanacio
Jennifer Atanacio, 57, passed away July 16, 2020 in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 23, 1962, in Fort Smith to Larry Wood and Shirley (Ammons) Wood. She loved watching soap operas and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Guillermo; a daughter, Katie Vasquez of Fort Smith; a son, Jonathan Wood of Van Buren; a brother, Steven Wood of Fort Smith; a niece, Mandi Wood of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Malik Jackson Jr., Yuri Jackson and Leilani Jackson.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
