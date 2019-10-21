|
Jennifer Johnston
Jennifer Byron Johnston, 37, of Mountainburg passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Nov. 30, 1981, in Van Buren. She had worked at Chester Café.
She is survived by her companion, Darold Bruton of the home; a son, Hunter Gage Johnston of Uniontown; her mother, Sharon Evans of Mountainburg; her stepfather, Dewayne Evans of Mountainburg; four sisters, Julie Byron of Tulsa, Angela Byron of Harrison, Nikki Routt of Uniontown and Brooke Barlow of Pocola; five brothers, Andrew Byron of Fort Smith, Matt Byron of Muldrow, Zack Evans of San Francisco, Eric Evans of Fort Smith and Glenn Evans of Mountainburg.
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019