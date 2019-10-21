Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Johnston Obituary
Jennifer Johnston
Jennifer Byron Johnston, 37, of Mountainburg passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Nov. 30, 1981, in Van Buren. She had worked at Chester Café.
She is survived by her companion, Darold Bruton of the home; a son, Hunter Gage Johnston of Uniontown; her mother, Sharon Evans of Mountainburg; her stepfather, Dewayne Evans of Mountainburg; four sisters, Julie Byron of Tulsa, Angela Byron of Harrison, Nikki Routt of Uniontown and Brooke Barlow of Pocola; five brothers, Andrew Byron of Fort Smith, Matt Byron of Muldrow, Zack Evans of San Francisco, Eric Evans of Fort Smith and Glenn Evans of Mountainburg.
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now