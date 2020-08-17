1/1
Jennifer Willhite-South
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Willhite-South
Jennifer "Jay Jay" Elane Willhite-South, 50, of Greenwood went to be with her heavenly Father on Aug. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born July 25, 1970, in Fort Smith. She loved spending time doing her exceptional and unbelievable artwork that amazed everyone. She was a bright and loving soul whose personality lit up the room when she appeared, and everyone who met her just loved her.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her brother, "Peawee" Sherman Jones; and a nephew, James Ryan Jones.
She is survived by a daughter-dog, Madusa of the home; her soulmate, Rick South of the home; a son, Zach Willhite of Laramie, Wyo.; a daughter, Tia Willhite of Lavaca; a stepson, Brandon South of Fayetteville; a sister, SaLessa Jones and husband Randy of Mulberry; her mother, Ollie Mae Jones of Van Buren; her father, Sherman Jones of Mulberry; her mother-in-law, Faye Harrower of Lavaca; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews; and a host of friends.
Graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Slaytonville Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, AR 10 W., Greenwood, where the family will visit from 5:30-7 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved