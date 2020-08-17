Jennifer Willhite-South

Jennifer "Jay Jay" Elane Willhite-South, 50, of Greenwood went to be with her heavenly Father on Aug. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born July 25, 1970, in Fort Smith. She loved spending time doing her exceptional and unbelievable artwork that amazed everyone. She was a bright and loving soul whose personality lit up the room when she appeared, and everyone who met her just loved her.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her brother, "Peawee" Sherman Jones; and a nephew, James Ryan Jones.

She is survived by a daughter-dog, Madusa of the home; her soulmate, Rick South of the home; a son, Zach Willhite of Laramie, Wyo.; a daughter, Tia Willhite of Lavaca; a stepson, Brandon South of Fayetteville; a sister, SaLessa Jones and husband Randy of Mulberry; her mother, Ollie Mae Jones of Van Buren; her father, Sherman Jones of Mulberry; her mother-in-law, Faye Harrower of Lavaca; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews; and a host of friends.

Graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Slaytonville Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.

Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, AR 10 W., Greenwood, where the family will visit from 5:30-7 p.m.



