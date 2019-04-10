|
|
Jenny Sherfield
Virginia "Jenny" Lee Sherfield, 74, of Panama gained her wings Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home. Jenny was born March 5, 1945, in Panama to Harve and Norva Lee (Kirkpatrick) Dotson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Sherfield; sons, Michael and Eddie Sherfield; friend, J.R. Hesslen; and brothers, Sonny, Eugene and Jerry Dotson.
Survivors include her children, Allen Laymon, Wayne and Missy Laymon, Leon Laymon and Angela, Gina Lorenson, Renee and Jim Rogers, Andy and Susan Sherfield, Gary Truelove and Julie and Keith Savage. She loved and cherished her 30 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include sisters, Patricia Phillips, Lucille McCage, Frances Wise; and brother, Joe Dotson. She is also survived by many other relatives, loved ones and friends.
She was a housewife that enjoyed caring for her children. She taught preschool at Panama once her own youngsters were all in school and shared her smile and love with a magnitude of children. Ms. Jenny never met a stranger and welcomed everyone just as they were.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with the Rev.Wincell Akin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019