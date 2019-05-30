|
Jeptha Evans
Jeptha "J" Hughes Evans III was born May 2, 1975, in Little Rock, grew up in Tulsa and passed from this life May 26, 2019, in Clarksville. J was the son of Robert "Bubba" Evans and Diane and Dan Henson.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Riley Evans; sister, Ashley Stone and husband Doug; brother, Scott Robinson and wife Rachel; stepsister, Jodi Garland and husband Darryl; and nephews, Max Stone and Parker Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.H. and Billie Sue Evans and George and Ida Mae Dickens.
Known for his sarcastic quick wit and knowledge of sports facts, J loved animals and spending time outdoors camping, fishing and kayaking, especially if he got to share those times with Riley. He also delighted in passing on his immense love of the Arkansas Razorbacks to her and those around him.
It is the family's wish that J's memory be a blessing to all who knew him. They ask that instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Route 66 Pet Rescue online at www.route66petrescue.org.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019