Jere Fisher
Jere Dean Fisher went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Spriro surrounded by his family. Jere was born Aug. 20, 1934, in North Enid, Okla., to Cleo and Fern (Hahn) Fisher. He graduated from Enid High School and then enrolled in Phillips University. While attending the freshman mixer, he met "the woman of his dreams," Mona Jo Millsap. They married June 22, 1956, in her hometown of Henryetta, Okla. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in November of the same year and they moved to San Antonio, where he served at Fort Sam Houston. After his discharge, they moved back to Oklahoma, where he was employed by Whisenhunt Funeral Home in Tulsa. While there, their first two children were born.
In 1960, they bought the Redwine house in Spiro and opened Fisher Funeral Home and Flower Shop. During the 36 years they operated their family business, they were blessed with the birth of six more children. Jere was very active in the Spiro community, serving on the chamber of commerce, the regional library board and in Band Boosters to name a few. He was also very active at First Christian Church in Fort Smith, serving as an elder. He was active in the Ozark Floral Association, serving as their president. He retired in 1996 and moved to Muldrow.
He was preceded by his parents and a son, Jeremy Deayne Fisher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; seven children, Jennifer Quinton (Jay), Jeffrey Fisher (Ray), Keifer Fisher (Karen), Krystal Oldham (Rodney), Kedron Fisher (Ronna), Hahns Fisher (Carol) and Hachya Franklin (Steve); 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by eight cousins and several nieces and nephews.
Private family service will be held Thursday, May 21 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Interment will be conducted with military honors at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given anonymously to the Lord's work.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020