Jeremey Phung

Jeremey Phung, 33, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.

Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.

He is survived by two sons, Peyton McAlister and Judah Phung; his mother, Stacy Phung; two sisters, Erica Phomphackdy and Thouriya Walker; and two brothers, Quan and Chris Phung.



