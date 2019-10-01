Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremey Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremey Webb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremey Webb Obituary
Jeremey Webb
Jeremey D. Webb, 39, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was owner of Webb's Way Lawn Service and a member of First Baptist Church in Hackett.
He is survived by his wife, Catina Webb of the home; one son, Sean Puckett of the home; one daughter, Addison Webb of the home; one brother, Justin Webb of Fort Smith; one sister, Lisa Palmer of Greenwood; one nephew; two nieces; and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Barbara Webb.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with interment at Dawson Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, where the family will visit from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Yankton Lawrence, Tony Crockett, Johnny Bolinger, Mike Sanders, Scott Griffith and Colin Douglas.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Lensing, Mike Lensing, Brandon Robinson, Ethan Rhodes, Robert Rankin and Keelan Hunt.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now