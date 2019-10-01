|
Jeremey Webb
Jeremey D. Webb, 39, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was owner of Webb's Way Lawn Service and a member of First Baptist Church in Hackett.
He is survived by his wife, Catina Webb of the home; one son, Sean Puckett of the home; one daughter, Addison Webb of the home; one brother, Justin Webb of Fort Smith; one sister, Lisa Palmer of Greenwood; one nephew; two nieces; and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Barbara Webb.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with interment at Dawson Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, where the family will visit from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Yankton Lawrence, Tony Crockett, Johnny Bolinger, Mike Sanders, Scott Griffith and Colin Douglas.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Lensing, Mike Lensing, Brandon Robinson, Ethan Rhodes, Robert Rankin and Keelan Hunt.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019