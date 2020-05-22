Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
More Obituaries for Jeremia Showl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremia Showl


1979 - 2020
Jeremia Showl Obituary
Jeremia Showl
Jeremia "Jay" Showl, 40, of Chester passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Romania. He was born Sept. 26, 1979, in Chester. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, receiving three Bronze Star Medals with valor.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen Cosentino of the home; a daughter, Zienna Mae Cosentino of the home; his father and stepmother, Peter Showl and Helen Violet Holes of Chester; six sisters, Sarah Showl of Pittsboro, Md., Rebecca Showl of Van Buren, Ruth Moore of Mountainburg, Debbie Palmer of Van Buren, Abigail Showl of Chester and Naomi Showl of Van Buren; and four brothers, Timothy Showl and Joseph Showl, both of Mountainburg, Barnabas Showl of Corydon, Ind., and Peter Showl of Bella Vista.
Private family-hosted memorial service with military honors will be Monday, May 25 at the family property in Chester. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial register will be available to family and friends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020
