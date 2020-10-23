1/
Jeremy Brown Jr.
2020 - 2020
Jeremy Brown Jr.
Jeremy David Brown Jr. was born sleeping on Oct. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his parents, Juanita Naquana Shandell Bray and Jeremy David Brown Sr. of Van Buren; a sister, Jazmyne Noreen Sumiyah Brown of Van Buren; an uncle and aunt, Josh and Cate Brown of Huntington; his paternal grandparents, David T. and Bonnie C. Brown of Huntington; and his maternal grandmother, Caprice D. Bray of Brooklyn, N.Y.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
