Jeremy Franks
Jeremy Lynn Franks, 39, a resident of Beaufort, S.C., formerly of Alma, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Jeremy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, traveling and spending time with his friends.
He is survived by a daughter, Autumn Franks of Beaufort; his parents, Jody and Wendy Franks of Alma; two sisters, Brandy Morgason and husband Sonny of Magnolia, Texas, and Shawney McCormick and husband Josh of Alma; his grandmother, Lillian Franks of Derry, La.; two nieces; a nephew; as well as his aunts, uncles and many friends.
Private memorial service was held Saturday, April 18. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Copeland Funeral Home in Beaufort.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020