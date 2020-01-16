|
Jeri Nash
Jeri Lee Nash, 45, of Jamestown, N.Y., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 11, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. She was born March 18, 1974, in Jamestown, the daughter of Craig Wilson and Leigh Chamberlain Cantafio.
Jeri had a sweet smile and a sweet spirit. She will be deeply missed, but we will see her again.
Jeri was preceded in death by her father, Craig Wilson; her brother, Bobby Wilson; her maternal grandparents, Herbert Chamberlain and Joan Kuneman; and her uncle, John Chamberlain.
Jeri is survived by her children, Jacob Reed and Jacey Reed, both of Van Buren, and Jaxon Reed Kulandart of Fort Smith; her mother and stepfather, Leigh and Sam Cantafio of Jamestown; a brother, Craig Wilson of Jamestown; two stepsisters, Tonie Wirsen and Tammy Maini, both of Jamestown; two aunts, Dottie "Mom" and husband Kyle Shaw of Van Buren and Debi and husband Harold Humes of Benton; and her wonderful caregiver, Kelly Nash. She is also survived by several cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hubert Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Jamestown.
Donations may be made to Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 17, 2020