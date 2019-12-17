|
Jerry Atkinson
Jerry W. Atkinson, 74, of Hartford passed away Dec. 14, 2019. He was born June 19, 1945, in Roswell, N.M., to Ennis and Lois Jenkins Atkinson. Jerry lived his early childhood years on his parents' Basin Ranch, east of Bottomless Lakes, N.M. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1963 and married Sharon Reynolds the same year. Together they had three children, Kathryn Atkinson Dalmut of Greenwood, Kerry Atkinson of La Mesa, N.M., and Megan Atkinson of Olympia, Wash.
Growing up on the ranch, Jerry would make elaborate roads in the dirt, including bridges and tunnels. His mother thought he would become a civil engineer until he told her he was building those for his trucks. He lived out that early passion and went to work for Glover Packing Co. in 1964. He moved to Albuquerque, N.M., in 1966, bought his first truck and started Atkinson Transportation in 1969, which grew into the largest independently owned LTL refrigerated carrier based in New Mexico. He sold out in 1982 and moved to Hartford, where they bought 160 acres of land and ran cattle. Jerry and Sharon's family was chosen Sebastian County's Farm Family of the Year in 1988.
Preceding him in death were his father, his mother and his stepmother, Lorita Reynolds Atkinson.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, Sharon and their children, he also is survived by four grandchildren, Amanda Rivera of Hobbs, N.M., Ryan Atkinson of La Mesa and Kristin and Ray Atkinson of Olympia; a great-grandson, Maddox Rivera; a brother, Dan Atkinson and wife Sylvia of Roswell; and three sisters, Margaret Atkinson Marsh and husband Dan of San Francisco, Pashella Reynolds-Forte and husband Ron Forte of Santa Fe, N.M., and Jana Reynolds of St. Louis.
Per Jerry's request, he will buried on his ranch in Arkansas, next to an old church.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at James Fork Baptist Church, 2927 W. Highway 96, Hartford, on the corner of Dalmut Road and Highway 96, between Hartford and Mansfield.
A memorial service will also be held in the spring when the wildflowers bloom.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
