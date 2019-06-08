Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Barr


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Barr Obituary
Jerry Barr
Jerry Mack Barr, 73, of Rogers passed away Thursday June 6, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville. Jerry was born in Booneville on Oct. 27, 1945. He was the only child of Robert and Juanita Barr. Jerry worked in the auto parts industry for over 30 years. Jerry was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman. If he wasn't hunting, he was fishing or waiting for each season to come along so he could go.
Jerry is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Rick Reynolds of Rogers; his adopted son, Alford Barr and his wife Glenna of Springdale; lifelong partner, Cathryn Barr of the home; and four grandchildren, Ashlee Dooly, Brandon Reynolds, Bobby Barr and Evan Griffin. Jerry also has two great-grandchildren, Collin Ehret and Parker Dooly.
Jerry was preceded in death by both of his parents and one son, Jerry "Corky" Mack Barr Jr.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Jesus' Creations, 100 Sherwood Ave., Bonanza.
Flowers may be sent to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place an online tribute, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now