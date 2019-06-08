|
Jerry Barr
Jerry Mack Barr, 73, of Rogers passed away Thursday June 6, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville. Jerry was born in Booneville on Oct. 27, 1945. He was the only child of Robert and Juanita Barr. Jerry worked in the auto parts industry for over 30 years. Jerry was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman. If he wasn't hunting, he was fishing or waiting for each season to come along so he could go.
Jerry is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Rick Reynolds of Rogers; his adopted son, Alford Barr and his wife Glenna of Springdale; lifelong partner, Cathryn Barr of the home; and four grandchildren, Ashlee Dooly, Brandon Reynolds, Bobby Barr and Evan Griffin. Jerry also has two great-grandchildren, Collin Ehret and Parker Dooly.
Jerry was preceded in death by both of his parents and one son, Jerry "Corky" Mack Barr Jr.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Jesus' Creations, 100 Sherwood Ave., Bonanza.
Flowers may be sent to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place an online tribute, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019