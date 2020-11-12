1/1
Jerry Bartlett
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Bartlett
Jerry Lawrence Bartlett, 58, of Lucedale, Miss., passed away Sept. 16, 2020 in Lucedale. He was born Feb. 13, 1962, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Don Bartlett.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Norma and Larry Tracy of Greenwood; a daughter, Rashele Bartlett of Fort Smith; and three brothers, Daniel Bartlett of Bonanza and Steve and Doug Hancox, both of Fort Smith.
Graveside service was held Sept. 23, 2020, at Crossroads Free Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Lucedale, under the direction of Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moments Funeral Home
7158 Highway 63 South
Lucedale, MS 39452
(601) 947-3756
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moments Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved