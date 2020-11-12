Jerry Bartlett

Jerry Lawrence Bartlett, 58, of Lucedale, Miss., passed away Sept. 16, 2020 in Lucedale. He was born Feb. 13, 1962, in Fort Smith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Don Bartlett.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Norma and Larry Tracy of Greenwood; a daughter, Rashele Bartlett of Fort Smith; and three brothers, Daniel Bartlett of Bonanza and Steve and Doug Hancox, both of Fort Smith.

Graveside service was held Sept. 23, 2020, at Crossroads Free Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Lucedale, under the direction of Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store