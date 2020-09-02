Jerry Brewer

Jerry M. Brewer, 86, died Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Lela; three children, Jerri, Andrea and Donna; a sister, Betty Hamer; a brother, Bill Brewer; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



