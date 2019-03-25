Home

Jerry Butler, 75, of Fort Smith died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lick Creek Cemetery in Booneville under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Benji; eight daughters, Tuesday Howard, Kelli Cox, Sally Morrison, Sondra Morales, Jeri Owens, Gena Stalford, Sheri McKnight and Mamie Butler; three sons, Wesley Schapper and Jerry and Layne Gray; two sisters, Carmeleen Ripperger of Tennessee and Beulah Reed of Arkansas; 29 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
