Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Arkoma Free Will Baptist Church
Jerry Carlile


1959 - 2019
Jerry Carlile Obituary
Jerry Carlile
With great sadness, the family of Jerry Don Carlile of Van Buren announces that Jerry went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Jerry was born Jan. 4, 1959, to Houston and Shirley Carlile, who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Terrell Eugene Carlile; and a stepdaughter, Melanie McRay.
Jerry is survived by his girlfriend of 23 years, Diane Childers of the home; a son Terrell Carlile of Wister; two stepsons, Allen Childers and wife Karen of Rogers and David Childers of Van Buren; a sister, Sharon Turner and husband Bill of Greenwood; two brothers, Tommy Carlile and wife Sarah of Arkoma and Larry Carlile and wife Christie of Pea Ridge; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Arkoma Free Will Baptist Church. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019
