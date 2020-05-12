|
|
Jerry Carter
Jerry Mac Carter, 73, of Parks passed away May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Cedar Creek to Jodie and Lela (Owens) Carter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bob and Johnny Carter; and a sister, Betty Roberson.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anna (Beaty) Carter; two daughters, Tammie Rose and husband Steven of Lavaca and Angie Phillips and husband Michael of Russellville; three granddaughters, Kaylin Rose, Paige Phillips and Ashlin Rose; a sister, Mary Winters of Fort Smith; a brother-in-law, Jerry Beaty and wife Sandra of Parks; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Cedar Creek Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Rose, Michael Phillips, Trevon Moore, Dewayne Carter, Bobby Winters and Terry Beaty.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Beaty, Gary Davis, Gordon Thompson, Nathan Beaty, Jerald Beaty, Jim Laird and Doug Nix.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020