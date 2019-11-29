Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Scranton., AR
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Scranton, AR
View Map
Jerry Davis


1948 - 2019
Jerry Davis Obituary
Jerry Davis
Jerry L. Davis, 71, a resident of Scranton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He was born April 5, 1948, in Tulare, Calif., to the late Howell B. and A. Ophelia (Harrison) Davis. Jerry was a longtime employee of Logan County Bank with over 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and Father Abbot Raphael DeSalvo Knights of Columbus 14619 in Scranton.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Doris (Koenigseder) Davis of Scranton; a son, John Davis and his fiancée Brittaney Stockton of Paris; two daughters, Lynn Davis, M.D., and her wife Erin Kindy, O.D., of Lowell and Kelly Davis, M.D., of Little Rock; two grandchildren, Lily Stockton and Charlotte Stockton-Davis, both of Paris; and a sister, Mary L. Hughes and her husband Bill of Scranton.
Rosary will be said at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Scranton. Funeral Mass will follow with Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B., officiating. Burial will be at St. Scholastica Catholic Cemetery, near New Blaine, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Michael Day, Ryan Day, Alex Jansen, Sammy Hughes, Adam Fritsche and Don Fritsche.
Gary Fritsche will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Online obituary and guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019
