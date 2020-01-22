|
Jerry England Sr.
Jerry Lee England Sr., 70, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1949, in Indianapolis to Windoll and Fannie (Bower) England. He retired from the transportation department at ABF and Rye Hill Volunteer Fire Department. He was an active member of Rye Hill Baptist Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Willingham.
He is survived by his wife, Carla of the home; two sons, Edward "Ed" Titsworth and wife Lisa of Springfield, Ill., and Jerry L. England Jr. and wife Meagan of Van Buren; three grandchildren, Andrew Weitzel ,Bryce England and Kenna England; two sisters, Kathy Durrance of Tucson, Ariz., and Diane Cantrall of Greenfield, Ind., and two brothers, Bob England of Shackleford, Va., and Denver England of Bedford, Ind.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jerry England Jr., Ed Titsworth, Bryce England, Bucky Kroger, Doyle Thresher and Thurman Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rye Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 23, 2020