Jerry Ferguson

Jerry Ferguson, 68, of Alma went to be with our Lord and Savior on Oct. 2, 2020.

He loved his family and friends, traveling, horse trading and serving in ministry with his brother-in-law, Keith. He was a long haul truck driver and spent the last 19 years of his career with Walmart.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marie and Roland; and a sister, Evelyn Campbell.

He is survived by a brother, Kenneth (Sue) of Alma; two sisters, Judy Ramey (Keith) of Cedarville and Susie Butler of Mountainburg; a brother-in-law, Roger Campbell of Cedarville. He is also survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Sally Ferguson; a son, Jeff (Jennifer) of Cedarville; two stepdaughters, Tawyna Shelton (Shawn) of Alma and Tammy McCause (Danny) of Bella Vista; a stepson, Carl McPeak (Angel) of Morrilton; a host of grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside service to celebrate Jerry's life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Dakota Shelton, Shawn Shelton, Danny McCause, Carl McPeak, Zack McPeak and Keith Ramey.

Honorary pallbearers are Tanner Shelton and Gary Martin.



