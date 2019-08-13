Home

Jerry Foster


1960 - 2019
Jerry Foster Obituary
Jerry Foster
Jerry W. Foster, 89, of Mena died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena with burial at Brushy Cemetery in Oden.
He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Foster of Fort Smith and Sheila Hicks of Mineral Springs; three sons, Rick, Terry and Stanley Foster, all of Mena; two sisters, Anne Scheeler and Donna Cogburn, both of Mena; a brother, Carl Foster of Mena; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will being at 9 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 14, 2019
