Jerry Gill
Jerry Don Gill, 71, of Alma passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a farmer and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Lawana Gill; two daughters, Melissa Smith of Alma and Melony Cowart of Hull, Ga.; one sister, Mary Ann Taylor of Bella Vista; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Taylor Cemetery in Logan County.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Harold Smith, Paul Cowart, Rickey Bowles, Cody Belt, Ray VanCamp and Joe Walden.
Honorary pallbearers are Lon Barbee, Clifton Gunn, James Blan, Harold Oliver, Bill Farrar, Neal Preston, Lane Wilson and Russell Hawkins.
Published in Times Record on July 31, 2019