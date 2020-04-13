Home

Jerry Gilliam
Jerry Leon Gilliam, 83, of Howe died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Morris-Folsom-Gilliam Family Cemetery, 39567 Homer Ary Road, Howe, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Gilliam-Eaton; two sons, James and Kevin Gilliam; a sister, Janice Gilliam-England; a brother, Gerald Gilliam; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020
