Jerry Grant
On May 6, 2020, heaven gained one of the best around. Jerry Carroll Grant, 85, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Edmond, Okla., passed away surrounded by his family. Jerry was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Corsicana, Texas, to Robert and Vera (Jarrett) Grant.
Jerry was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond and a 35-year member of the Knights of Columbus. Jerry's chosen profession of retail manager began as a distributive education (DECA) student in high school when he was sent to Kress's Variety Store as a stock boy. He worked in retail merchandising for over 35 years, most of which were for the TG&Y Co. as a store manager and later a buyer for a TG&Y warehouse.
After retiring from TG&Y, Jerry was the facilities manager for the historic domed First Christian Church in Oklahoma City for 10 years. Jerry and Jackie loved spending time at their cabin near Lake Tenkiller. Jerry was an outstanding fisherman and loved being out on the lake in his boat fishing with his kids and grandkids. Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be missed by the many people he loved and who loved him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bobbie and Estelle; and a brother, Marcus.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jackie (Walton) Grant; and a sibling, Charles Grant of San Augustine, Texas. Also surviving are Jerry and Jackie's five children, son Gary Grant and Sheila of Corpus Christi, Texas, son Bernie Barnard and Nancy of Park Hill, Okla., daughter Julie (Grant) Scarborough and Macon of New Braunfels, Texas, son Jim Barnard and Jennie of Mounds, Okla., and daughter Mariavis (Grant) Fitzmorris and Cliff of Yukon, Okla.; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosary service will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Yukon.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020