Jerry HawkinsJerry Dan Hawkins, 80, of Alma passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in his home.He was a microwave engineer for KSFM in Fort Smith. He was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church-Van Buren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emmetta (Pixley) Hawkins; daughter, Deletta Stem; parents, George and Verda (Brown) Hawkins; and brother, Lonnie Hawkins.Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home.He is survived by daughters, Loretta Sinclair and husband Mike, Gayla Blizzard and husband Russell, all of Van Buren; son, Larry Stem and wife Karen of Van Buren; sister, Rita Roth and husband John of League City, Texas; brother, Mick Hawkins of Natural Dam; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com