Jerry Hoffman Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Hoffman Jr.
Jerry C. Hoffman Jr., 61, of Maumelle passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was born Sept. 17, 1958, in Sumter, S.C., to Jerry Sr. and Ann Gossett Hoffman. He was a 1976 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith. He obtained his master's degree from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., and also attended Missouri Southern State University. He retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of major and was a statistician with the Department of Agriculture. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Maumelle, where he sang in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Kateria Hoffman; and a brother, Jim Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of the home; two sons, Trey Hoffman (Charlene) of St. Peters, Mo., and Travis Hoffman of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a grandson, Dereck Hoffman; his mother, Ann Hoffman of Alma; his mother-in-law, Alta Carpenter of Cherokee, Kan.; a sister, Terri Humphreys (Carl) of Alma; and four brothers, John Hoffman (Laura) of Alma, Jeff Hoffman (Susan) of Van Buren, Roger Hoffman (Libby) of Alma and Eddie Hoffman of Fort Smith. Jerry also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, each of which was his favorite.
Private services are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith. Interment with military honors will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tony Carpenter, Dane Dugger, Jon Humphreys, Jacob Hoffman, Luke Humphreys, Steve Still, Dustin Carpenter and Lane Carpenter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Northwest Arkansas Office, 5434 Walsh Lane, Suite 100, Rogers, AR 72758; or Disabled American Veterans — Chapter No. 1 Fort Smith, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved