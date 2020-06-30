Jerry Hoffman Jr.
Jerry C. Hoffman Jr., 61, of Maumelle passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was born Sept. 17, 1958, in Sumter, S.C., to Jerry Sr. and Ann Gossett Hoffman. He was a 1976 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith. He obtained his master's degree from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., and also attended Missouri Southern State University. He retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of major and was a statistician with the Department of Agriculture. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Maumelle, where he sang in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Kateria Hoffman; and a brother, Jim Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of the home; two sons, Trey Hoffman (Charlene) of St. Peters, Mo., and Travis Hoffman of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a grandson, Dereck Hoffman; his mother, Ann Hoffman of Alma; his mother-in-law, Alta Carpenter of Cherokee, Kan.; a sister, Terri Humphreys (Carl) of Alma; and four brothers, John Hoffman (Laura) of Alma, Jeff Hoffman (Susan) of Van Buren, Roger Hoffman (Libby) of Alma and Eddie Hoffman of Fort Smith. Jerry also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, each of which was his favorite.
Private services are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith. Interment with military honors will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tony Carpenter, Dane Dugger, Jon Humphreys, Jacob Hoffman, Luke Humphreys, Steve Still, Dustin Carpenter and Lane Carpenter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Northwest Arkansas Office, 5434 Walsh Lane, Suite 100, Rogers, AR 72758; or Disabled American Veterans — Chapter No. 1 Fort Smith, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.