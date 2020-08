Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Johnson

Jerry Duane Johnson, 59, of Hatfield died July 31, 2020, in Hatfield.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Blackfork Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; four daughters, Wendy Adamson, Terri Harrison, Michelle Flemens and Cari Sharp; two sisters, Susie Boone and Debi Akin; two brothers, Dewayne Johnson and James McKenzie; and eight grandchildren.



